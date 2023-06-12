£158k-a-week defender Newcastle want has now been offered to Man Utd

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde reportedly looks to be on the market this summer following recent transfer rumours linking him with Newcastle United.

The France international has now, however, been offered to Manchester United, with the Red Devils known to be in the market for a centre-back.

Barca have financial issues, so may need to offload Kounde this summer, and Newcastle have previously also asked about the former Sevilla man.

It may be, however, that Man Utd will now turn to Kounde as an alternative to Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out, but Kounde is a quality player who could be ideal for either of these Premier League clubs as they prepare for life in the Champions League next season.

