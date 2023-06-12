Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closing in on the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have opened talks with the player regarding a summer move and the two parties are on the verge of reaching an agreement on personal terms. Apparently, the player is close to agreeing on a long-term contract with the London club.

The Premier League side are holding out for a fee of around £40 million and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are ready to pay up.

It is no secret that Spurs will have to bring in a quality replacement for Hugo Lloris and Raya certainly seems like a quality option to have. That 27-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League with Brentford and he will be hoping to take on a new challenge now.

A move to Tottenham would be a step up in his career and he would get to showcase his qualities at a higher level.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract and Spurs will probably hope to sign him for a knock-down price. It remains to be seen whether Brentford are prepared to lower their £40 million asking price for the player.

The goalkeeper has refused to sign an extension with them and he will be a free agent next summer. Brentford have no choice but to sell in this summer and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to buckle under pressure and let the player leave for a reasonable amount.