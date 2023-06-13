£50m Inter man is Chelsea’s primary target after Champions League final performance

The business that Chelsea do in the upcoming summer transfer window is arguably going to be amongst the most important the Blues have done in years.

There is a very clear need for the west Londoners to get their transfers absolutely right after the circus of the last two windows when Todd Boehly’s thriftiness did nothing other than cause problems for Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

The American owner’s recknessless in the market, whilst spending an eye-watering €611m per transfermarkt, left Chelsea with a squad that had so many players that many didn’t even get on the subs bench most weeks.

With the pressure on new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, from the get go, who he gets rid of as well as who he brings in will ultimately author how well the first few months under his stewardship will turn out.

Boehly will surely understand that, after an awful 2022/23 Premier League season, that he needs to take his cue from the manager in terms of transfers rather than buying players because his ego demands it.

To that end, the Evening Standard are reporting that Inter goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has become the club’s primary summer target.

A move for the 27-year-old would indicate that either Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy doesn’t retain the trust of the Argentinian.

Boehly will need to dig deep to secure the services of the stopper, however, as the Evening Standard also note that the Italians want as much as £50m for his services.