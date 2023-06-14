Chelsea defender keen on summer Stamford Bridge exit

Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly keen on leaving Chelsea this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Senegal international is eager to return to Serie A after spending just one year in the English Premier League.

Signed by the Blues from Napoli last year in a deal worth £38m (TM), Koulibaly, 31, arrived in England’s top-flight widely regarded as one of Europe’s most competent and experienced centre-backs.

However, struggling to keep up with the notoriously fast-paced Premier League, the 31-year-old has failed to live up to initial expectations, and according to these latest reports, that could pave the way for him to return to his old stomping ground.

Although a return to Naples has all but been ruled out, Champions League finalists Inter Milan are believed to be interested in bringing the African to the San Siro in time for next season with Todd Boehly considering offering the defender in exchange for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

During his first 12 months in London, Koulibaly, who has up to four years left on his deal, has directly contributed to three goals in 32 matches in all competitions.