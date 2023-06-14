Mauricio Pochettino has already made one surprising and risky Chelsea transfer decision

Chelsea’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly plans to stick with Kepa Arrizabalaga as his number one goalkeeper next season.

Despite transfer rumours about Chelsea potentially moving for the likes of Inter Milan ‘keeper Andre Onana, it seems Pochettino will keep Kepa as his first choice and other targets are unlikely to be pursued, according to Sky Sports.

This will come as a surprise to most Chelsea fans, with current ‘keepers Kepa and Edouard Mendy struggling to impress consistently at Stamford Bridge for some time now.

Kepa has rarely looked like a good enough long-term option for a club of this size, and many Chelsea fans will surely feel someone like Onana would have been a clear upgrade.

Pochettino did fine work at Tottenham in his previous spell in the Premier League, but this seems like a strange decision early on in his Samford Bridge reign.

CFC need an overhaul in a number of areas after finishing 12th in 2022/23, and sorting out the goalkeeper would have made sense as one position to change, even if numerous others also need addressing.