Transfer expert responds to Manchester United links with French attacking duo

Manchester United have been linked with French duo Randal Kolo Muani and Moussa Diaby, but Fabrizio Romano has provided his exclusive insight into these stories in his CaughtOffside column.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in attack ahead of next season, and there’s no doubt Kolo Muani and Diaby would be fine options for them, but it seems the recent transfer rumours may be slightly premature.

Romano has explained that Kolo Muani in particular is unlikely to come cheap, so it could be a complicated deal to get done, with Bayern Munich also perhaps showing a stronger interest in the Eintracht Frankfurt striker for the time being.

The 24-year-old could also be a good option to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford up front, whereas further signings out wide don’t seem to be a priority.

Discussing United’s links with Diaby, Romano played down the talk and suggested MUFC would be looking at a new striker, midfielder and centre-back before a wide-player like that.

“To start with Diaby, I’m not aware of anything new here – whether that’s with United, Arsenal, Newcastle, or any of the other clubs to be linked with him recently. From United’s perspective, they have other priorities this summer – a new striker, midfielder and centre-back, so there’s nothing concrete with Diaby or similar signings out wide,” Romano said.

“Kolo Muani is of course a top talent up front and looks like he’d fit the bill at Old Trafford. However, there is nothing concrete here, despite reports in the German press. Bayern Munich have the Frenchman on their list, but there is nothing serious or advanced with United, so I wouldn’t expect any bids or approaches to be coming soon.

“It’s important as well to respect Eintracht Frankfurt here – they don’t want to sell the player, they will not budge unless someone offers €100m. This is their clear position, so this is the challenge for Bayern, United, or anyone else who wants him.”