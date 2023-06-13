Manchester United preparing initial bid for transfer of Bundesliga star

Manchester United are reportedly preparing an initial transfer bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The France international has long been linked with a number of top clubs and it seems Man Utd are now stepping up their pursuit, according to the Manchester Evening News, who cite reports in Germany in their video tweet below…

Kolo Muani scored 23 goals in all competitions in the season just gone, and at the age of just 24 he can surely continue to improve, especially with better players around him.

United need someone to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford to score all their goals, and Kolo Muani looks like he could be an ideal partner to complement the England international.

Still, Frankfurt will surely insist on a big fee for their star player, so it remains to be seen how easy it will be for the Red Devils to get this deal done.

Christian Falk has also previously linked Kolo Muani with United as well as with Chelsea in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

