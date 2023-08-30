Exclusive: Striker will “push” for PSG transfer but conditions must be right, says expert

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani will push for a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, with the French giants expected to try again to land the forward before Friday’s deadline.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column on CaughtOffside’s Substack, with the reporter explaining that the player is keen for the move to go through, with PSG seeing a bid rejected for him as they prepare to try again to get a deal done as long as the conditions are right.

Kolo Muani has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga and it would be interesting to see him alongside fellow France internationals Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in PSG’s attack this season.

Time is running out for the clubs to get a deal done, but it does seem that this is one worth keeping an eye on until Deadline Day.

Providing an exclusive update on the situation, Romano said: “Randal Kolo Muani will push with Eintracht Frankfurt for a move as he already agreed five year deal at PSG. He wants the move, he will insist.

“PSG have had a bid rejected but want to try again but not at crazy conditions, so it has to be something smart for both sides. Negotiations will continue.”