Arsenal on alert as Newcastle finally set to bid for the player that is top of their transfer shortlist

With the 2022/23 season firmly in the rear view mirror, it’s now time for clubs to begin their summer transfer business, and both Arsenal and Newcastle are sure to feature heavily in what’s expected to be another busy window.

The Gunners missed out on the Premier League title by a whisker whilst the Magpies came oh so close to winning their first silverware in decades whilst also qualifying for the Champions League.

Though it has to be considered a great season for both English top-flight clubs, there is still room for improvement. Not least in getting both of those sides over the line in certain competitions.

Arsenal’s interest in West Ham captain, Declan Rice, has been well documented, and although a deal is not yet concluded, it would be a surprise if the 24-year-old was plying his trade anywhere other than the Emirates Stadium next season.

From Newcastle’s point of view, it appears that they are finally ready to get the ball rolling with a bid for their top summer transfer target.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies will soon make a bid for Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney.

More Stories / Latest News Luton Town’s first summer signing could be 23-year-old with Premier League past Atletico Madrid star could be next to be tempted by Saudi Pro League after receiving €50m per year offer Arsenal still keen on 32-year-old Man City treble winner as potential bidders withdraw from race

The left-back hasn’t really been given much of a chance to impress under Mikel Arteta, and a new lease of life at St. James’ Park is likely to be the best scenario for all parties.

The outlet also suggest that the player is keen on the move, and the end of June will be decisive as far as any bids are concerned.