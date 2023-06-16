Atalanta name their price for Rasmus Hojland as Man United interest intensifies

If Man United want to sign Atalanta’s rising star, Rasmus Hojland, this summer, they’re going to have to dig deep into the coffers.

The 20-year-old is fast becoming one of Europe’s hottest properties, despite only playing 32 matches in a European top five league, albeit scoring nine goals and providing four assists (per transfermarkt).

Perhaps surprisingly after just one season, Atalanta are prepared to allow the player to leave but they won’t let him do so on the cheap.

According to the Daily Mail, the Serie A outfit want close to €100m/£86m for the player who shares an agent with United boss, Erik ten Hag.

As Italian football journalist, Alfredo Pedulla, noted on Twitter recently, United would appear to want to start the bidding at a much lower fee of €60m.

#Hojlund: #ManchesterUnited will present a first offer of 60 million, today is the first choice. #Atalanta's request will be higher, but the negotiation can get underway — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) June 14, 2023

Though Medulla notes that negotiations for the player can still get underway, the clubs are clearly poles apart in their valuation of Hojland.

His attacking exploits have got people taking notice, however, given his lack of experience in a major league, one can understand United’s lower offer.

Equally, Atalanta are well within their rights to want to protect their investment, particularly as he still has four years left on his contract with them.

Ultimately, if the player shows interest in moving to the Red Devils, then the Serie A side will need to be accepting of a lower fee than they would like.

The Daily Mail also note that their previous record sale was £45m to Tottenham for Cristian Romero, so they’d be well advised not to be too greedy.