Exclusive: Bayern reliant on PSG in Kim Min-jae pursuit and will battle Man United for target

Napoli’s South Korean brick wall, Kim Min-jae, certainly seems to be a player in demand for the summer transfer window.

After helping guide the Partnopei to their first Serie A title in over three decades, it’s a shame for fans of the Italian outfit that he is likely to move on again so soon.

Where he will end up at this stage isn’t clear, however, and there’s certainly lots of chess games to be played in the meantime.

There is interest in the player from both the Bundesliga and the Premier League, and it appears his destination could be determined by a completely separately deal which involves Ligue Un champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

‘Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is now at the top of the list in Munich and the reason for that is Lucas Hernandez has recently informed his bosses at Bayern that he would like to go to Paris Saint-Germain,’ Christian Falk wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘Bayern are expecting an offer of €50m euros from PSG for Hernandez and their bid for Kim Min-jae depends on this. That’s because the South Korean’s contract exit clause until 2025 is said to also be for the same amount.

‘The pursuit of Kim Min-jae will put Bayern into battle with Manchester United and the Red Devils should be warned – the player is Bayern’s top defensive target this summer. Villarreal’s Pau Torres, whom Juventus are also interested in, is an alternative back-up option for Bayern if they’re unable to land the Napoli star.’

It’s clear from Falk’s inside information then that Erik ten Hag has his work cut out if he wants to bring the 26-year-old to Old Trafford.

Man United’s need to have a warrior of a centre-back is obvious and Kim Min-jae ticks all of the right boxes.

The Red Devils are back in the Champions League thanks to the Dutchman’s studious management and appreciation of tactics, however, they are still a project in its infancy.

Not to mention that there is still no closure on who will be the owners by the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

In the end, it could be that uncertainty which guides the player towards employment in the Bundesliga.