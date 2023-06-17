Newcastle United transfer deal now on brink of collapse

Despite being interested, Newcastle United are set to miss out on signing Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Italian midfielder doesn’t want to join the Magpies and would instead prefer to stay at the San Siro next season and beyond.

Newcastle United are reportedly willing to offer as much as £50m for the highly-rated playmaker, but a reluctance to join Eddie Howe’s project will almost certainly lead to the northeast giants turning to alternative targets.

Football Insider claim to have spoken to a ‘well-placed source’ who said: “Only one of the Premier League’s big boys could prise him away from San Siro.”

During his three years with Inter, Barella, who has three years left on his deal, has scored 20 goals and provided 44 assists in 187 games in all competitions.