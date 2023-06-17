West Ham United have been linked with a move for the French midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Monaco and the Hammers are hoping to secure his services. A report from RMC Sport claims that other European clubs like Roma and Inter Milan are keen on the French box-to-box midfielder as well.

West Ham are expected to lose Declan Rice this summer and they will have to find a suitable replacement. Fofana could prove to be a quality acquisition. The 24-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in English football, and he could be the ideal replacement for the England international.

Rice has been linked with a number of English clubs in recent weeks and it is believed that he wants to join the club in the Champions League. The England international has been a key player for West Ham and his departure will certainly weaken the Hammers. However, the transfer should raise enough funds for the London club to strengthen their squad in multiple areas.

It remains to be seen whether Fofana is open to joining West Ham this summer. The opportunity to play in England could be an exciting challenge for the young midfielder. The 24-year-old will feel that if he manages to prove himself at West Ham, he could end up joining a big club in the near future.

West Ham managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League this year and they will be hoping to do well in the European competition next season as well. Rice was instrumental to their success in Europe and they will hope that Fofana can help make a similar impact if he joins the club.