West Ham make move to sign Everton ace in bargain deal

West Ham United have enquired about Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Hammers are keen on signing the Toffees’ young centre-back.

Having spent last season out on loan with Dutch side PSV, Branthwaite, 20, impressed after featuring in 36 matches, in all competitions, and directly contributing to a decent six goals.

Consequently, with just two years left on his contract at Everton, failure to extend his stay will likely see several clubs attempt to lure him away from Goodison Park this summer, and according to these most recent reports, West Ham United are already best placed to do exactly that.