West Ham make move to sign Everton ace in bargain deal

Everton FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United have enquired about Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Hammers are keen on signing the Toffees’ young centre-back.

Having spent last season out on loan with Dutch side PSV, Branthwaite, 20, impressed after featuring in 36 matches, in all competitions, and directly contributing to a decent six goals.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds in pole position to land £25m goal-machine despite relegation
PSG approach Mikel Arteta but Spaniard rejects offer for two key reasons
Jorge Mendes has offered Portugal goal machine to West Ham

Consequently, with just two years left on his contract at Everton, failure to extend his stay will likely see several clubs attempt to lure him away from Goodison Park this summer, and according to these most recent reports, West Ham United are already best placed to do exactly that.

More Stories Jarrad Branthwaite

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.