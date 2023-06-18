Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign the Manchester United defender Harry Maguire during the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football in the Premier League next season.

A report from Fichajes claims that the newly appointed Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has requested the club to sign Maguire this summer and it remains to be seen whether Spurs can strike an agreement with the Red Devils.

Manchester United signed the player for a fee of around €85 million and they are unlikely to be able to recoup that kind of money for him now. Maguire’s stock has fallen sharply and he could be available on a bargain this summer.

Tottenham need to add more depth and quality at the back and Maguire could prove to be a useful option.

The North London giants need to bring in a reliable partner for Cristian Romero. If Maguire manages to regain his confidence and sharpness, he could prove to be a solid investment from Spurs.

The former Leicester City defender has proven his quality in the Premier League in the past, and a move away from Manchester United could help him get his career back on track.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are an ambitious club and the opportunity to join them could be hard to turn down for Maguire. If Spurs can offer him regular game time, the 30-year-old defender is likely to have his head turned.