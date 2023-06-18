Erik Ten Hag ‘left fuming’ with how Man United takeover impacting transfer plans

Erik Ten Hag has reportedly been ‘left fuming’ by Manchester United’s drawn-out takeover saga.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the Dutchman is angry about how the Glazers’ lengthy negotiations to sell the club have impacted his ability to make new signings.

Although Ten Hag is prioritising a new world-class striker, another central midfielder is also believed to be high on the Dutchman’s wishlist.

West Ham United’s Declan Rice has been a top target but with Arsenal and Manchester City also vying for the England international’s signature, Ten Hag, while he waits on the outcome of Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s offers to buy the club, has been left behind.

Other end-of-season targets for the United boss have included Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae but with Bayern Munich now on the verge of sealing the South Korean’s signature, the Reds are set to miss out again.

Consequently, the former Ajax boss is now said to be angry about how the Red Devils’ summer window is shaping up, and honestly, who can blame him?