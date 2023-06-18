Sky Sports secure 55-year-old’s services as a replacement for Martin Tyler

Sky Sports recently announced the departure of Martin Tyler after being the voice of the Premier League for 33 years.

According to Daily Mail, Sky Sports are set to replace Tyler with the legendary football commentator Peter Drury. The 55-year-old is currently the lead commentator for NBC in the United States and he has agreed to replace Tyler as the voice of the Premier League ahead of the new season.

Drury’s move to Sky Sports could prove to be a popular one and he is admired amongst football fans. He is widely regarded as the best football commentator around and his presence will certainly elevate the Premier League experience for Sky Sports subscribers.

Given the fact that NBC is owned by Comcast which also owns Sky, the move has been pretty straightforward. The report claims that the 55-year-old commentator will work with Sky Sports for one game a week.

Meanwhile, reacting to his appointment the Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Peter Drury to Sky Sports. Peter’s one of the game’s most poetic commentators and will bring great energy and enthusiasm as well as his award-winning broadcasting experience to our unrivalled coverage of the Premier League.”

Drury seems excited to embark on a new journey with Sky Sports as well.

He added: “I’m massively excited to be joining Sky’s outstanding roster of commentators. To be working on the best games week in and week out with a broadcaster that has told the Premier League story since the very beginning feels like the opportunity of my career and I can’t wait to get started.”