Exclusive: Ten Hag still convinced Man United star has great potential despite Spurs transfer links

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is still convinced that Jadon Sancho has great potential and it looks like there isn’t much to the recent transfer rumours linking him with Tottenham, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano provided an update on Sancho’s situation, saying he’s not aware of anything concrete between the England international and Spurs, who are focusing instead on a creative midfielder such as James Maddison as one of their main priorities for this summer’s transfer window.

Sancho also seems to still have the faith of his manager at Man Utd, so it could be that we’ll see the 23-year-old get a bit more time to work his way back to the kind of form we saw from him during his days at Borussia Dortmund.

“I’m not aware of anything concrete at this stage for Jadon Sancho, despite links with Tottenham,” Romano said.

“Erik ten Hag has been protecting him in the best way this year and he’s still convinced that Jadon has great potential, so let’s see what happens, but for now I’m not aware of anything advanced with any other clubs or any plans from United to part ways with the player.

“Sancho showed what a great talent he was at Borussia Dortmund, so I hope fans are patient and we can see him get back to his best soon.

“It’s also worth being clear that Tottenham’s focus is on a creative midfielder and new centre-back now, and of course a new goalkeeper. For the creative midfield role they really like James Maddison, while for the ‘keeper they have agreed personal terms with David Raya but still need to agree a fee with Brentford.”

United fans will undoubtedly hope that Ten Hag is right to show his faith in Sancho, and it will be interesting to see if the Dutchman can finally get him to raise his game next season.