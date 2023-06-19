“Negotiations at final stages” – Fabrizio Romano confirms huge Manchester United news

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a new contract for Marcus Rashford, with negotiations now at the final stages, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tweeting from his official account this afternoon, Romano has made it clear that everything now looks in place for Rashford to commit his future to Man Utd very soon.

See below as the transfer news expert says the England international is set to accepted the Red Devils’ proposal on a new long-term deal, which will be music to the ears of the club’s fans after his superb form for so much of last season – one of his best campaigns for the club so far.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Marcus Rashford over new long term deal. He’s set to accept the proposal. ?? #MUFC Negotiations at final stages — Rashford, ivery happy with Erik ten Hag. Final details to be sorted — here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/W7Txcx2Cfb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023

Rashford is a world class talent on his day and could surely have had interest from other top clubs around Europe if he hadn’t agreed to commit his future to United.

Now that this looks settled, Erik ten Hag can focus on strengthening other areas of his squad ahead of next season, with several areas in need of addressing to help give a player like Rashford a better platform on which to shine.