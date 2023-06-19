Video: Tottenham star scores his second international goal with lovely header

Tottenham’s Cristian Romero has scored only his second goal for Argentina in the World Cup winners’ friendly match with Indonesia.

Argentina were 2-0 winners over Australia on Thursday and are looking to follow that up with a win in their second match of this intentional window against Indonesia.

The deadlock was broken after 38 minutes by Leandro Paredes but a second was added 10 minutes into the second half as Tottenham’s Cristian Romero headed home a corner.

The goal was only the defender’s second for Argentina after 22 appearances for his country.