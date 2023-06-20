Arsenal make improved £60m verbal offer for Kai Havertz transfer as Chelsea want to raise funds

Arsenal have reportedly made an improved transfer bid for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, with a verbal proposal worth around £60million.

The Germany international has been given the green light to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, with the Blues keen to raise funds to target signings of their own like Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to the Daily Mail.

Havertz seems to have a broad agreement on personal terms, according to the report, so that won’t be an issue for Arsenal, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea will accept this latest offer.

The Gunners seem serious about investing big money in Havertz, with the deal said to be worth an initial £55m, plus £5m in bonuses.

Still, as noted by the Mail, Chelsea are believed to value the 24-year-old at more like £70-75m, so it may be that further negotiations will be needed.

Arsenal fans will hope their recruitment team know what they’re doing here, as it’s perhaps a bit of a surprise to see such strong interest in a player who’s largely performed so poorly for Chelsea.

Havertz looked an elite young talent in his Bayer Leverkusen days, but it remains to be seen if he’ll ever have quite what it takes to succeed in the Premier League.

