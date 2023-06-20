Bid submitted by Man City for Chelsea star with deal looking to be finalised this week

Man City have submitted a written bid of £25m to Chelsea for midfielder Mateo Kovacic as the Premier League champions hope to complete their first major signing of the summer this week.

Personal terms have already been agreed between the player and the Manchester club as the Croatia star wants to join the Premier League champions with the two clubs now working to finalise the deal, reports The Athletic.

Pep Guardiola is keen to get a deal over the line having been an admirer of the player since his time at Real Madrid and Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the timeline to finalise the transfer is the end of this week for City.

Kovacic has just one year left on his current contract at Chelsea and that is the main reason why the London club don’t have a problem with him leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues are looking to raise as much funds as possible to cooperate with financial fair play and it is a deal that benefits all parties involved.