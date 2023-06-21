Personal terms agreed as European giants on verge of signing senior Leeds ace

Leeds United have a very important summer ahead, as new owners 49ers Enterprises get to grips with every facet of the club, and try to understand what’s needed for them to be able to go straight back up to the Premier League.

It’s unlikely that relegation to the Championship was on the agenda of the previous board or anyone connected with the first-team, but once Jesse Marsch was sacked and Javi Gracia couldn’t get a tune out of his players, there was a sense of inevitability about where the Elland Road outfit were heading.

Bringing in Sam Allardyce with four games left was a sign of the club’s desperation, but not even that last throw of the dice worked for them.

More Stories / Latest News English club agree deal to sign Crystal Palace striker Midfielder set to leave Man City after agreeing two-year deal with European giants Exclusive: Liverpool expert explains why Reds view Arsenal transfer target as too much of a gamble

Looking ahead to the new season, everything done from here on in has to be for the benefit of Leeds United. Not agents, players or any others.

If that means moving certain players on, so be it, and one who is almost certain to go this summer is senior pro, Diego Llorente.

AS Roma are closing in on deal to sign Diego Llorente from Leeds as talks are moving to final stages, personal terms agreed. ?? #ASRoma ICYMI, Roma also agreed on £9.5m deal to sell Justin Kluivert to Bournemouth — plus £850k add ons. It now depends on personal terms. ??? pic.twitter.com/zuze9kI7yX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

According to Fabrizio Romano, the player has agreed personal terms with Roma where he was on loan last season, and whilst there’s no information on price to be paid at this stage, Romano does note that the deal is moving to its final stages.

Allowing Llorente to move on permanently gives Leeds a cost saving on wages, and that has to be put to good use by any manager coming into the club.