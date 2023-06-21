Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is all set to join Manchester City in the next few days.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have now agreed on a fee of around £30 million and the 29-year-old midfielder will complete his medical with Manchester City soon. The player had already agreed personal terms of the Premier League champions earlier.

Manchester City have recently parted ways with Ilkay Gündogan, and the Croatian international will come in as his replacement.

Kovacic has proven himself to be a top-class Premier League midfielder during his time at Chelsea, and he will look to make his mark at Manchester City now. Pep Guardiola’s side recently completed the treble and they will be hoping to compete for major trophies once again next season. It remains to be seen whether Kovačić can replace Gündogan on the side and help them win more silverware.

The 29-year-old was a key player for Chelsea during his time at Stamford Bridge and the Blues will have to replace him adequately. His style of play should help him fit into Pep Guardiola’s system with ease. The Croatian is an excellent dribbler and his ability to retain possession and work hard without the ball makes him a good fit for Manchester City.

Kovacic is at the peak of his powers right now and he will look to play his best football for Manchester City in the coming seasons. The 29-year-old could prove to be a bargain for the Premier League giants, especially for the reported £30 million price.