Tottenham edging closer to deal for 28-year-old Barcelona talent

Although there’s still a month to go until pre-season for the 2023/24 campaign, it seems that Tottenham Hotspur are trying to get some deals done early.

New manager, Ange Postecoglou, will do well to hit the ground running at White Hart Lane and get the Spurs supporters onside from the get go.

Thursday saw confirmation of the signing of a new goalkeeper in Guglielmo Vicario, per The Guardian (subscription required), and though the north Londoners don’t need a root and branch clear out, bringing in a handful of other players whilst ridding themselves of any dead wood is surely going to help Postecoglou.

To that end, according to Sport (h/t Sport Witness), Tottenham are keen to retain the services of 28-year-old Barcelona centre-back, Clement Lenglet.

The Frenchman, who was loaned to the Premier League club by the Spanish league giants, clearly has no future under Xavi Hernandez, and it is surely in his best interests to find a new employer sooner rather than later.

Barcelona will free up some more money if they can get Lenglet’s salary off of their books which, in turn, would also likely see them be able to strengthen in key areas.

Given that talks with Spurs are said to be progressing, and Lenglet having long since settled in at White Hart Lane, it’s a move that could suit all parties.