Spurs have reportedly agreed to a £17.2m deal with Empoli to sign goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

That’s according to Sky Sports News’ Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, who is reporting the 26-year-old shot-stopper is on his way to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite being locked in talks to sign David Raya from Brentford, the Lilywhites recently cooled their interest after the Bees failed to budge on their £40m asking price.

Consequently, and after quickly turning their attention to Vicario, the Premier League side have been able to close in on a deal worth just over £17m with the final bits of the deal likely to be wrapped up soon.

Tottenham have verbally agreed an initial £17.2m deal with Empoli to sign goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. 💰 He’s going to join Tottenham! 🇮🇹 [via @DiMarzio]. pic.twitter.com/IVs2umCt1v — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 22, 2023

During his opening season with Empoli, Vicario managed to keep 14 clean sheets in 17 appearances across all competitions.