Video: Astonishing Vicario save preserves Tottenham’s clean sheet at Forest

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur side were already 2-0 up at Nottingham Forest thanks to goals from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, before keeper, Guglielmo Vicario pulled off the save of the season.

The Spurs keeper was actually falling back into his goal but he managed to stick out a leg and divert the ball away when it seemed that Forest were going to get themselves back in the match.

His athleticism in keeping a clean sheet helped the visitors to go on and record another victory which puts them level on points with Man City in fourth, but having played a game more.

