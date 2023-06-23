Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements and they have identified Edmond Tapsoba as a potential target.

The 24-year-old Bundesliga defender has impressed with his performances in German football and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Tottenham.

A report from Daily Mail claims that Tottenham have admired the Burkina Faso international for some time and they are looking to get a deal done this summer.

The report further states that the player is keen on a move to Tottenham.

Spurs looked quite vulnerable defensively this past season and they ended up conceding 63 goals in the league. They will need to tighten up at the back if they want to do well next season.

Ange Postecoglou prefers to play free-flowing attacking football and he needs reliable defenders at his disposal in order to execute his style of play.

Tapsoba would certainly improve Tottenham defensively and he could form a quality partnership alongside Cristian Romero.

The Argentine international has been the only reliable defender at the club and he needs a reliable partner alongside him.

Spurs certainly have the financial means to tempt Bayer Leverkusen into selling the player and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official proposal to sign the player in the coming weeks.