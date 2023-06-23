Manchester United ready to walk away from Mason Mount deal

Manchester United are prepared to walk away from their pursuit of Chelsea’s Mason Mount if the Blues ask for more money once the Red Devils submit their third bid for the midfielder.

The Manchester club have already seen two bids rejected for the 24-year-old with the latest being worth £50m including add-ons. According to Sky Sports, Man United will make a third bid for Mason Mount soon and it is expected to be around the £55m mark.

The West London club are believed to want £65m for Mount, who has one year remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but United will end their pursuit if Chelsea reject their new offer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is growing confidence around both Man United and Mason Mount that a deal will get done as the Chelsea star has no intention of staying at the West London club.

Personal terms have already been agreed between Man United and the player, therefore, how this deal progresses now comes down to Chelsea.