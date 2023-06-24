Arsenal have been linked with a move for the West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice for weeks now.

The Gunners recently had a bid of around £75 million along with £15 million in add-ons rejected for the 24-year-old midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal have now confirmed to the Hammers that they will come forward with another bid for Declan Rice.

The Gunners will face competition from Premier League champions Manchester City who are preparing an official bid to sign the England international as well.

Apparently, the structure of the deal and payment terms will be key for West Ham. The Hammers will be hoping to recoup as much as possible for their star midfielder.

Rice wants to join a club in the Champions League and the opportunity to play for clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City will be a tempting proposition for him.

The 24-year-old helped West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference league this past season, and he will be hoping to make his mark in the Champions League now.

Rice has already established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and he has proven himself at the international level with his country as well.

Fabrizio Romano claims

There is no doubt that the 24-year-old has the attributes to develop into a top-class player and joining a big club could help accelerate this development.

Working under managers like Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can submit a substantial offer and beat Manchester City to his signature now.