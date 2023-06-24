James Maddison is the centre of a transfer-tug-of-war.

Following Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season, the Foxes are now set for a major clearout.

Youri Tielemans has already made the decision to leave the club after failing to extend his contract and fellow midfielder Maddison is expected to follow suit.

Although Maddison will certainly look back fondly on his time at the King Power, considering he is a senior England international, and undoubtedly too good to play in England’s second tier, his departure this summer is inevitable and something fans are unlikely to hold against the 26-year-old.

Where Leicester’s number 10 will play his football next season remains unknown though.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about James Maddison to Spurs?

However, according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur, despite failing to qualify for Europe next season, are viewed as the saga’s favourites ahead of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

“Newcastle have been insisting on Maddison for some days but Tottenham are now seen as favourites,” Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“The player is speaking to both sides but he knows Ange Postecoglou is pushing a lot to get things done. Tottenham are working hard and plan to submit a bid in the next days.

“On the fee, it will be discussed again in the next days but Leicester are looking for around £50m for the England international.”

Up until now, Newcastle’s focus has been on completing the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan – a deal which is expected to be confirmed by the club next week. However, with Maddison also a top midfield target and knowing Spurs are plotting a formal bid, the Magpies could be set for another busy few days.