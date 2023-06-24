Romano claims Newcastle are eyeing superstar signing after Tonali

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are eyeing James Maddison next after having completed their first marquee signing of the summer in Sandro Tonali.

The Magpies have become a force to reckon with ever since their takeover by the Saudi PIF. In their first full season under Eddie Howe last year, they finished 3rd in the league, above the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

And they are planning to build on to their success from last season by investing further into the team as they prepare for Champions League football next season.

They are reportedly on the verge of clinching the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for a whopping €70m. Fabrizio Romano confirmed that a deal has been reached between all parties and that the deal is ‘done and sealed’.

Sandro Tonali deal is completed but will not be announced today or this week as it takes time to complete formal details. ???? #NUFC All documents are in place, the deal is done and sealed. No doubts. Contract will be valid for 6 years. https://t.co/FfbkzFsMiH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

And according to the latest report from the Italian transfer expert, Newcastle plan on shifting their focus on James Maddison next.

They have been strongly linked with him since last year. They made two bids for the midfielder last summer but saw both rejected by Leicester who demanded £60m.

Now that Leicester have been relegated, Maddison is expected to leave and both Newcastle and Spurs have been linked with a move for him.

Speaking with GiveMeSport, Romano claimed Maddison remains a target for the Magpies:

He said: “It’s true that they want Tonali and they are closing in on him. For sure he was on the list at Newcastle alongside of course Maddison, who remains a target for Newcastle and Tottenham.”