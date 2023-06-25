PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The midfielder is reportedly on the radar of Premier League giants Arsenal and the player has now switched to an English agent which has fuelled further speculations surrounding a potential move to north London.

According to the De Telegraaf journalist Jeroen Kapteijns (via Voetbalzone), Simons has chosen an English agent last month and it indicates that the player is interested in a move to the Premier League.

The new agent Darren Dein reportedly has great connections at Arsenal and it remains to be seen if he can help the Gunners sign the player. He is also the son of former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein.

Arsenal need to add more creativity and goals to their side, and the 20-year-old could prove to be a sensational long-term acquisition.

Simons has been one of the best players in the Dutch league this past season, and he has 22 goals and 12 assists to his name across all competitions.

Arsenal have been overly dependent on Martin Odegaard for creativity and the Norwegian clearly needs more help.

The Gunners need a bigger and better squad to compete on all fronts, especially now that they are in the Champions League.

Simons has the potential to develop into a top-class playmaker and Mikel Arteta could help nurture his talent in the coming seasons. The Arsenal manager has done well to get the best out of players like Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli in recent seasons and he could be the ideal manager for Simons as well.

The 20-year-old midfielder is capable of operating as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for Arsenal if they manage to sign them.