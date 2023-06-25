Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool player will join Bundesliga side – ‘agreement will be completed next week’

Fabio Carvalho is set to join Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on loan, according to the latest reports.

The highly rated attacking midfielder joined Liverpool from Fulham last summer for £7.7m but had an extremely tough first season at Anfield where he struggled for regular playing time.

The 20-year-old made 21 appearances for Liverpool in all competition and he only started 7 of those games.

The club are now sending him out on loan to the Bundesliga side where he will hope to get regular playing time in order to help his development.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that an agreement between the two clubs is expected to be completed next week after which a medical will take place.

He also confirmed that Liverpool see the youngster as an important player for their future and never considered selling him on a permanent move

Fabio Carvalho will play for RB Leipzig on loan next season. The agreement will be completed next week, medical will also take place if all goes to plan. ? #LFC Liverpool never wanted to accept any permanent bid proposal for Carvalho. pic.twitter.com/8Eyyp8N9XA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2023

Carvalho has shown a lot of promise at Fulham before joining Liverpool, and it would make sense to loan the winger out where he could get regular first team football which could help his development as a player.