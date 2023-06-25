Manchester United put on alert as Everton will be forced to sell star player on a reduced price

Everton could be forced to sell several star players including Jordan Pickford this summer in order to balance the books.

That’s according to The Sun who report that Everton need to raise the funds through transfers before their end of the accounting year.

Over the course of the last four years, Everton have incurred losses amounting to a staggering £430 million.

This financial turmoil has caught the attention of the Premier League, leading to the establishment of an independent commission to investigate potential breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.

The report suggests that Everton are prepared to sell Jordan Pickford, their srar goalkeeper, and have already identified Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone as a potential replacement.

Johnstone has a release clause set at £10 million, while Pickford is valued at £45 million.

However, due to the looming accounting deadline, Everton might have to part ways with Pickford at a reduced price.

This has put Manchester United on alert who are on the hunt to sign a replacement for David De Gea.

Besides Pickford, several other players are also expected to depart Everton. Names like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Demarai Gray, and Amadou Onana are all rumored to be on the chopping block.

Everton’s disappointing performance during the previous season saw them narrowly escape relegation on the final day.

Fans will be hoping to bounce back from their subpar campaign under Sean Dyche.