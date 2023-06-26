Manchester United already have some potential alternatives to Mason Mount lined up, but plan to keep on pushing to sign the Chelsea midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

It’s not yet clear who else the Red Devils might turn to if a deal for Mount doesn’t work out, but it seems their focus remains on trying to reach an agreement for the England international.

Mount is clearly well liked at Man Utd, and it seems they’re also keen to keep trying to strike an agreement over the 24-year-old because he’s particularly keen on the move to Old Trafford.

According to Romano, Liverpool do not appear to be reviving their interest in Mount as they’re focused on other targets, but it may also be that they’re not pursuing him because he so clearly has his heart set on joining United as his priority above all other options.

“Of course Man United have alternatives in case this move doesn’t work out, but I’m still told the focus now is on the Mason Mount deal,” Romano explained.

“They want to get it done at their conditions, the situation will be discussed again this week; in or out, for sure. Man United don’t want any extra-tax just because they spent big money on players recently; fair price or nothing.

“But it’s also worth saying that Man United feel Mount will not sign new deal at Chelsea and only wants to join them.

“At the moment, there is no signal from Liverpool in terms of joining the race, as they’re busy with other midfielders, and also Mount is focused on United. He’s really focused on Manchester United as next step for his career; and one of the reasons why Man Utd insist a lot is that they feel Mount only wants them.”

Mount had a difficult season at Chelsea last year but has previously looked a top talent and is young enough to turn his career around if he does end up getting another big move this summer.

United would surely do well to bring this versatile and hard-working midfielder to the club to give them a younger alternative to Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.