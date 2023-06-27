Boost for Man United following positive Lisandro Martinez injury update

Lisandro Martinez is reportedly set to make a return from injury just in time for Manchester United’s highly anticipated pre-season tour.

That’s according to South American journalist Gaston Edul, who is expecting Martinez, 25, to win his fitness race in time to feature in the Red Devils’ tour of Norway and Scotland.

The 25-year-old suffered a setback earlier this year during a Europa League tie. He has been sidelined ever since but has been working tirelessly on making a much-needed comeback.

The Argentine’s impending return will be a significant boost for the Red Devils as they gear up for the upcoming season. Known for his exceptional defensive ability, Martinez, following his transfer from Ajax last summer, has quickly established himself as a key figure in United’s backline.

His remarkable ability to read the game, make timely interceptions, and distribute the ball with precision has made him an instant fan favourite.

And United’s pre-season tour presents the perfect opportunity for the 25-year-old to regain full match fitness, and as the tour approaches, fans will eagerly await the defender’s return.

The Red Devils’ first pre-season fixture is set to be against Leeds United on 12 July before the side will need to prepare for ties against Lyon, Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid, Dortmund and Athletic Club.