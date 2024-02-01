Jamie Carragher highlights Lisandro Martinez’s biggest issue

The former Liverpool defender has claimed that Lisandro Martinez’s height is a big issue for Manchester United especially from set-pieces.

The Argentine centre-back arrived from Ajax last season as he joined up with former manager Erik ten Hag in Manchester.

After arriving at Old Trafford, the transfer was immediately questioned due to Martinez’s stature with comparisons of the physicality between the Premier League and Dutch league a hot topic.

But the defender seemed to make up for his lack of height with an incredible tenacity which immediately endeared him to the United fans.

Although the topic became muted after the first month, it has now resurfaced with Jamie Carragher claiming that he worries about his height.

‘I said this when Manchester United signed him, but I did worry about Lisandro Martinez for his height,’ he said on the Stick to Football podcast by Sky Bet.

‘I always think for set-pieces, your centre-backs sometimes and even your striker now – how many teams play with a massive player up front – it doesn’t really happen as much.’

The Liverpool legend claimed that centre-backs now must be ‘6ft 3in, 6ft 4in’ to deal with set pieces alone.

Last season the Red Devils conceded seven goals from set pieces and scored only 4, one of the lowest in the Premier League.