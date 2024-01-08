Erik Ten Hag confirms Man United duo’s return to ‘partial’ first-team training

Erik Ten Hag has confirmed Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro have returned to first-team training.

The duo have been absent for long periods with Martinez sidelined for four months following surgery on a metatarsal fracture.

Casemiro has not played a competitive game since the start of November when he picked up a hamstring injury against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

However, despite the blows to both, hope has been offered that fans can expect to see the pair return sooner rather than later.

Although the pair’s exact return dates remain unknown, Ten Hag has confirmed both have resumed ‘partial’ training — suggesting they’re well on their way to making a full recovery.

“They are a long time already back on the grass and now they return back into team training,” Ten Hag recently told reporters, as quoted by MEN.

“But not fully so partial. Now they have to make the next steps and that may take some days, I think even weeks.”

Next up for United is a Third Round FA Cup tie away to Wigan Athletic on Monday evening before the side prepares to host Ange Postecoglou’s in-form Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Although neither Martinez nor Casemiro are expected to feature, fans will be hoping the pair can return in time for March’s fixtures which include a Manchester Derby Premier League tie against bitter-rivals City.