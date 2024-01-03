Man United fans receive incredible news as club confirms two crucial players return to training after long-term injuries

Man United have confirmed that both Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro have returned to training after long-term absences.

The World Cup winner has been out of action since September with a foot injury which has caused him to miss 22 matches over recent months. As for the Brazil star, Casemiro has not been available for 17 matches ever since getting injured in October and the return of both will be welcomed by Erik ten Hag.

The duo were crucial to the Dutch coach’s success at Old Trafford last season and their absence has contributed to the poor campaign the Manchester club are currently experiencing.

Manchester United confirm Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez have both returned to full training.???? pic.twitter.com/cc6peNj8W8 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 3, 2024

Man United currently sit eighth in the Premier League table having failed to win 10 of their 20 matches played so far.

Ten Hag is under pressure to get results at United and the upcoming month could be crucial for his future.

The return of Martinez and Casemiro could be huge for the Man United boss as the duo will go straight into the starting 11 once they are fully fit to play in matches.