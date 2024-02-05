Man United fans receive incredible news with latest update on £57m man’s injury fears

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United impressed on Sunday defeating West Ham 3-0 at Old Trafford but the day was overshadowed by an injury to Lisandro Martinez which many thought was a serious knee injury.

West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal landed on the Argentina star’s leg and the centre-back immediately clutched it in pain.

That prompted everyone to think the worst but reliable Argentine journalist Gaston Edul has reported that the issue is not the player’s ACL. The World Cup winner has sprained his collateral ligament and will not require any surgery. 

Martinez is expected to be out for a month and a half to two months, with Man United expecting him back after international break in March.

More Stories / Latest News
Update on Mauricio Pochettino’s future at Chelsea after making huge admission on Sunday
Liverpool receive big supportive and financial boost ahead of Burnley clash
Liverpool first in line to ask about potential €20million wonderkid transfer

This is huge news for Man United fans as they only got Martinez back last month following his long-term foot injury and it would have been a shame if the defender had to miss the rest of the season and the Copa America this summer.

The 26-year-old has become a fan favourite at Old Trafford since making the £57m move from Ajax in 2022 and will still be able to make an impact on the current campaign towards the end of the season.

More Stories Lisandro Martinez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.