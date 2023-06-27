West Ham United are among the clubs to show an interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer as he looks likely to leave Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has just had a frustrating season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen but could surely be an exciting option for the Hammers to build on their Europa Conference League final victory, and Ben Jacobs has provided an update on his future in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

It seems Hudson-Odoi could become the latest Chelsea player to leave west London for Saudi Arabia, though it’s not yet clear if he’ll go down that route or look to continue in Europe.

Jacobs has suggested Hudson-Odoi won’t be short of offers this summer, with West Ham among the clubs in the Premier League to have asked about him, while the likes of Crystal Palace, Brentford and Fulham could also be suitors, and Newcastle United have a historical interest in the player.

Atalanta could be another option if Hudson-Odoi decides to move abroad, but the Saudi Pro League also seems to be a concrete option for the England international.

“As has been reported, a move to Saudi Arabia is certainly an option for Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer. But nothing has been decided just yet,” Jacobs said.

“Hudson-Odoi is assessing his future and may prefer to stay in Europe. Despite a relatively underwhelming loan at Bayer Leverkusen last season, there is no shortage of interest in the 22-year-old.

“Keep an eye on Brentford and Fulham. Crystal Palace and West Ham have also enquired. Newcastle are a historic suitor, but not currently considering a move.

There is also some initial interest from Atalanta.

“It’s no surprise another Chelsea player is linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. PIF’s dealmakers realise there are a range of Chelsea assets available and have purposefully explored deals in bulk. This is the advantage of PIF representing four clubs (Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr). It allows far more business to get done. Chelsea are certainly open to a Hudson-Odoi sale.”