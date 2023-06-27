Former Premier League captain wants to replace Declan Rice at West Ham this season

All the while the Declan Rice saga continues without a solution it is holding up any other transfer business that West Ham want to do.

The Hammers appeared to have identified a few targets that they’d like to acquire this summer though nothing can be progressed until either Arsenal or Man City, who are the only two official bidders at this stage, make a proposal that is acceptable to the East London outfit.

David Moyes needs to beef up his squad regardless of whether Rice ends up staying at the club as they have another tough Europa League campaign ahead to sit alongside their Premier League and domestic cup commitments.

To that end, Southampton star, James Ward-Prowse has long been of interest.

According to The Telegraph, the Saints captain is also keen on a move to the London Stadium but there’s little point in progressing negotiations until Moyes knows exactly how much money he will have to play with in the marketplace this summer.

He would almost certainly be a valuable addition to the Hammers midfield, given his creativity, passing ability and incredible accuracy from free-kicks.

Weighing in with a few goals here and there will clearly be of benefit too, and at just 28 years of age, there’s plenty of years left in Ward-Prowse at the top level.