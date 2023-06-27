Man United fans won’t believe what Gary Neville is doing next

As a broadcaster, Gary Neville has become something of an acquired taste, his forthright opinions clearly not sitting well with certain sections of football fandom.

To give him his due, however, the former Manchester United and England defender is a man of principle and stands by his words, which is fast becoming the exception to the rule these days.

He says that he thinks and will double down when necessary, and that hasn’t always made him the most popular figure.

There’s no getting away from how successful he’s been throughout his career though.

His football career was littered with trophies and important wins, whilst off the pitch he has built an incredible business portfolio comprising property development, ownership of Salford City, hotel ownership, a production company and the founding of University Academy 92 (UA92), which can be found a stone’s throw away from Old Trafford.

Never one to shy away from the limelight if an opinion is needed, Neville is now taking on perhaps one of his toughest tests to date.

According to BBC Sport, the 48-year-old will be a guest dragon for the 2024 series of BBC’s Dragon’s Den programme.

It will pit him alongside regular Dragons, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett and will see him using his own money to invest in projects and entrepreneurs.