“Here we go now confirmed” for Liverpool loan transfer deal, says Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho is reportedly set to complete his loan transfer to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It looks like this can be considered all but done now, with the Portuguese starlet supposedly heading to Germany to finalise this temporary move.

See below for details from Romano’s official Twitter account, with the Italian journalist explaining that Carvalho is all set for the ‘here we go’ soon after an agreement was recently reached for him to move to Leipzig on a season-long loan, with the crucial detail that there is no permanent purchase option as part of the deal…

Fabio Carvalho, set to travel to Germany in order to complete loan move to RB Leipzig as expected. Here we go now confirmed. ???? #LFC Full agreement reached last week as Carvalho joins Leipzig on loan deal until June 2024 — there’s NO buy option clause into the contract. pic.twitter.com/rM55HXXYmu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

Carvalho looked an exciting signing when he joined LFC from Fulham last summer, but he hasn’t made the most of his potential so far, having struggled for regular playing time under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool fans will hope the 20-year-old can take this chance to get more minutes and gain some valuable experience at Leipzig, so he can perhaps return to Anfield a better player next year.