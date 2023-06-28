Ahead of what is expected to be one of the summer’s biggest transfers, West Ham United are in line to let Declan Rice join Arsenal in a deal worth a whopping £105m.

Recent reports have confirmed that the Gunners are the saga’s clear frontrunners to secure Rice following Manchester City’s withdrawal.

And should Rice be given the green light to move to the Emirates, according to recent reports, the Hammers have a seven-man shortlist of possible reinforcements that could be signed using the £105m they’re set to receive from Arsenal.

Juventus’ Denis Zakaria is one name, as is Everton’s Amadou Onana and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha. Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is also on the list with Southampton captain James Ward–Prowse completing the shortlist of five midfielders.

Other key targets are said to be Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire and Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.