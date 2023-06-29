29-year-old set for Newcastle United exit before summer window closes

Newcastle United defender Javier Manquillo is expected to leave the club this summer.

The 29-year-old has entered the final year of his contract and Newcastle will be hoping to sell him this summer instead of losing him on a free transfer next year.

The Spaniard has found it difficult to hold down a regular starting spot under Eddie Howe and a move away from Newcastle will be ideal for him.

He will be hoping to get his career back on track with regular football once again.

The former Liverpool defender started just twice for Newcastle last season in the Carabao Cup and in the FA Cup.

Newcastle are reportedly looking to sign Tino Livramento from Southampton and he is expected to be the first choice right back at the club next season.

His arrival will push Manquillo further down the pecking order at Newcastle and it makes sense for him to secure a move away in the summer.

The 29-year-old has been a useful squad player for Eddie Howe and clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy are reportedly keen on securing his services.