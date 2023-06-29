Although Leicester City fans are likely to be none too happy about losing the services of James Maddison, that was only to be expected after relegation to the Championship.

The new Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is unlikely to be the last player to leave the King Power Stadium this summer either.

It’s a sad fact of dropping out of the English top-flight that players with certain ambitions, including playing for their country, are going to want to continue at the top level.

Others will be persuaded to join simply because they’re offered better terms, their clubs no longer require their services or the players themselves want a change of scenery.

England international defender, Conor Coady, appears to not want to go back to Wolverhampton Wanderers after spending a season on loan at Everton and, talkSPORT understand that the 30-year-old is willing to drop down to the Championship and join the Foxes in a £7.5m deal, rising to £8.5m if Leicester get promoted.

It’s quite the coup for Enzo Maresca, and says much about what he is trying to create at the club that players are willing to give up a stay in the Premier League.

Perhaps Coady has been convinced that Maresca has what it takes to get the Foxes straight back up, and so his sojourn into the second tier will only be temporary.