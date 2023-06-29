Reece James shuts down fan wanting him to join rivals Arsenal

Chelsea have had a number of players joining rival clubs recently.

Italian midfielder Jorginho completed a move to Arsenal during the January transfer window and the trend continued with Mateo Kovačić joining Manchester City this summer.

Furthermore, Mason Mount is now closing in on a move to Manchester United after the Red Devils agreed on a fee with Chelsea.

An Arsenal fan has now taken to Twitter to express his desire of wanting the club to sign Reece James.

James has been a key player for Chelsea in recent seasons and he is undoubtedly one of the first names on the team-sheet for the Blues.

It is no surprise that a top player like him is being linked with other clubs.

Arsenal need a quality right-back this summer and James would be an outstanding acquisition for them.

The Gunners have had to use Ben White as the right-back last season and they could use a more specialist option in that department.

However, it seems that James is in no mood to join Chelsea’s rivals. The England international defender shut down the Arsenal fan with a clear response stating that he is not interested in the transfer.

I say no. — Reece James (@ReeceJames) June 29, 2023

Although there haven’t been any rumours suggesting that Arsenal are keen on signing the Chelsea defender. It is probably just fanciful thinking from the Arsenal fan.

However, the response from James seems to have impressed Chelsea fans who are admiring his commitment and loyalty towards the club.

Chelsea had a disappointing season last year and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly. They will need players like James at their disposal in order to compete for the major trophies next year.