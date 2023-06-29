West Ham will be one of only three Europa Conference League winners in history

The season 2022/23 will always be remembered by West Ham fans as the campaign where they won their first major trophy in 43 years.

The sight of Declan Rice lifting the Europa Conference League aloft in Prague will surely live long in the memory for many Hammers supporters, and the players themselves will be able to dine out on that success for years to come.

The FA Cup winning side of 1980 are still revered to this day, so the likes of Rice, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and their team-mates can look back on last season’s final victory over Fiorentina with pride.

They will, however, be one of only three winners of the competition in its current form along with AS Roma and one other side to be determined in 2023/24.

That’s because, according to the official UEFA website, there’s a big change coming from the 2024/25 campaign.

The game’s governing body have realised that, over the course of the two season’s that it’s been in existence, the ECL has proved incredibly popular.

It’s with that in mind that it will be dropping the ‘Europa’ from the title and the competition will then be known as the UEFA Conference League.

Research has apparently shown that by doing so, more commercial opportunities and further development of the competition will be available.